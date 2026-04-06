Townsquare Media Confirms Its Q1 Earnings Release Date

PURCHASE, N.Y. — Grab your coffee and favorite breakfast biscuit and set your alarms for an early rise on Monday, May 11. Why? The C-Suite at Townsquare Media will once again present its quarterly earnings results bright and early to start the week.





What can investors anticipate from the “local first” digital advertising and radio broadcasting group led by CEO Bill Wilson and CFO Stu Rosenstein (pictured, top left)?

All will be revealed at 8am Eastern/5am Pacific on the day that ushers in Upfront Week in New York, making the earnings call perhaps poignant for those looking to learn more about the digital and on-air opportunities Townsquare Media’s properties present to marketers ahead of presentations from NBCUniversal, Paramount and CBS, and The Walt Disney Co., among the biggest Upfront Week participants.

With Townsquare coming off a cloudy Q4 2025 due to difficult year-over-year comps and macroeconomic concerns, the company on March 16 offered Q1 2026 guidance that paints another hazy picture for those hoping for a bigger growth story.

For the first quarter of 2026, net revenue is expected to be between $96 million and $98 million, slipping from $98.68 million in Q1 2025 and $99.63 million in Q1 2024, respectively.

With extreme economy uncertainty adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $16 million and $17 million; that’s down from $18.14 million in Q1 2025 and $17.52 million in Q1 2024.

What do analysts have to say regarding what’s likely to come for Townsquare Media? Two analysts chimed in with revenue predictions, establishing a Street range of $96.75 million-$97.63 million — in line with what the company believes it will report.

One analyst offered a loss per share estimate of -$0.13, widening from -$0.05 in Q1 2025.