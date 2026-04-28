ViX Drives TelevisaUnivision’s Q1 Earnings Growth

“We delivered solid performance this quarter highlighted by the continued expansion of ViX and our linear distribution business, all despite a competitive U.S. sports programming backdrop.”





That’s how Daniel Alegre, Chief Executive Officer of TelevisaUnivision, describes the company’s first quarter 2026 earnings report.

“Driven by disciplined financial and operational execution and the strength of our multi-platform content strategy, we made meaningful progress against our strategic priorities and we remain focused on deepening customer engagement and creating long-term value,” Alegre said.

Looking at the results, U.S. revenue growth was flat in Q1 2026, while strong subscription and licensing growth and a 13% increase in advertising revenue in Mexico fueled a 17% Peso increase there.

Stateside, softness in linear networks advertising led to the 12% dip in revenue.

Overall, Q1 revenue came in at $1.075 billion, up from $1.024 billion as net income improved to $33.3 million from $11.7 million.

The results arrived one day after RBR+TVBR confirmed that Tim Natividad exited the company just shy of 11 months in his role as President of U.S. Advertising Sales and Marketing, with his duties going to John Kozack, a TelevisaUnivision ad sales veteran who is returning after joining Allen Media Group to serve as its Chief Revenue Officer of Advertising Sales.