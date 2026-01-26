Sinclair Locks In Its Q4 2025 Earnings Reveal Date

The company that is shepherding the broadcast television industry toward ATSC 3.0 digital broadcasting services, which owns a group of over-the-air stations that very much seeks to merge with The E.W. Scripps Co. despite that company’s insistence the unwanted overtures end, has announced when it will report its Q4 2025 earnings results.





Sinclair Inc. C-Suite executives including Chief Executive Officer Chris Ripley will be discussing the company’s fourth quarter fiscal health report in an conference call scheduled for 4:30pm Eastern on February 25.

Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties will have no more than 30 minutes prior to the call to glance over the results, as Sinclair intends to release them following the Closing Bell on the Nasdaq markets for that day’s trading session.

The results reflecting the final three months of 2025 come at a period of relative stability for “SBGI,” the company’s Nasdaq GlobalSelect market-traded stock. Sinclair shares finished January 23’s trading session at $15.05, and that’s all but flat from one year ago. While that’s better than a steep year-over-year decline, the lack of meaningful growth could be concerning for long-term shareholders, as “SBGI” is off from a five-year high of $38.41 attributed to an early March 2021 surge in valuation. Over the next 12 months, “SBGI’ remained between $28 and $38, in March 2022 began a two-year dip. The good news? Sinclair’s stock has avoided dipping to below $10, a price nearly reached in October 2023.

What are analysts forecasting for Sinclair in Q4 2025?

Just one analyst reporting to Yahoo! Finance chimed in with earnings per share estimates, putting Sinclair at -$0.06 on very difficult comps tied to strong political revenue at the end of 2024. Five analysts offered revenue predictions, putting the consensus estimate at $840.25 million, down by 16.3% from the final three months of 2024.

Sinclair’s lead institutional investors are Mario Gabelli-led GAMCO Investors Inc., with 9.24% attributable equity interest. That’s followed by The Vanguard Group, as of the end of Q3 2025, with some 8.09% interest in Sinclair. The third-largest institutional investor as of September 30, 2025, is Blackrock Inc., with 6.49% interest.