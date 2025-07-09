Gray Media Finalizes Its Q2 Earnings Reveal Plans

With a preview of its second quarter earnings exciting investors and one top Wall Street analyst, Gray Media has now shared when it will distribute and discuss its official Q2 2025 report.





The earnings results for the second quarter will arrive on August 8, with a conference call featuring key company leaders on the calendar for 10am Eastern on that Friday.

For holders of NYSE-traded “GTN,” good tidings are in the forecast. Already, Gray shares have blown past their 1-year target estimate of $5.10 and as of 1:45pm Eastern on Wednesday were at $5.54, up another 6.1% following Tuesday’s impressive gain.

With earnings beats in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, Gray is on track to repeat that feat. Six analysts chimed in on revenue estimates, putting the consensus number at $765.16 million. That reflects a 7.4% decline on difficult comps.

Two analysts offered their guesses on Gray’s Q2 2025 earnings per share. One analyst says it will be -$0.14 per share; the other believes it will be worse, at -$0.41 per share.