Gray Confirms Its Q2 2026 Earnings Release Date

With its share price at the bottom half of a five-year valuation curve one week after completing a $70 million offering of more 7.25% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2033 and buying back some $50 million in Series A Preferred Stock, Gray Media is looking ahead to revenue growth across its broadcast TV business and its Assembly Atlanta production plant.





What can investors anticipate from the company led by Hilton Howell Jr. and Pat LaPlatney with respect to its second quarter 2026 earnings results? The answers will come on August 7.